Winchester VA Dentist of Tolley Dental Offers Quality Services at Affordable Costs

Winchester, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Winchester VA Dentist of Tolley Dental offers quality dental treatment at an affordable cost to Winchester VA residents. In the current economy, many people are neglecting their dental health. Dr. Benjamin L. Tolley, D.D.S., owner of Tolley Dental, is making dental care affordable and providing a full array of dental services to help patients maintain healthy teeth.



“We know you have many choices when choosing a dentist and you may think that affordable dentistry is beyond your reach,” said Tolley. “We provide quality care at an affordable cost to Winchester residents, with a full range of general dentistry and cosmetic services.”



Patients receive an examination and x-rays when necessary to discover any area where a problem exists and locate potential trouble spots. Winchester VA Dentist of Tolley Dental works closely with patients to develop a lifetime plan for their dental health to assist them in planning future care. The plan can include fillings, root canal therapy and cleanings, along with bridges and crowns, whitening, implants and invisible braces to address any existing issues.



The first thing many people notice is an individual’s smile and Tolley helps patients achieve a beautiful smile that allows clients to face each day with confidence. Patients can choose whitening techniques to remove stains from foods and combat the outward signs of aging, of course after getting an advice from the dentist. Whitening is also available to remove dark areas due to tooth injuries and medications.



Teeth play an important role in digestive health and those with misaligned or missing teeth can avail themselves of implants, veneers, ClearCorrect™ aligners and Invisalign® braces. Implants are the modern alternative to dentures and provide a way of replacing one or all of a person’s missing teeth. Implants can even be used to anchor dentures.



A veneer is a plastic or porcelain device that’s cemented over the front of a natural tooth to change its color or shape. They’re an ideal solution for patients with a tooth that has an uneven surface or chipping. Veneers can cove a variety of undesirable defects and are often used to hide a missing tooth.



ClearCorrect™ and Invisalign® provide a path to a beautiful smile. ClearCorrect™ offers an alternative to traditional metal braces that are clear, comfortable and convenient. ClearCorrect™ moves teeth a little at a time for correct alignment. Invisalign® braces straighten teeth without the need for braces and work through a series of removable aligners. They’re clear and invisible to detection from others. With Invisalign®, patients only remove them to eat, drink, brush and floss.



Fans can follow Tolley Dental on Facebook, Twitter and Google+ and Dr. Tolley maintains and informative blog that addresses a variety of dental topics. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The practice is closed on Friday. Patients can schedule an appointment online and obtain new patient forms on the practice’s website.



Dr. Tolley is committed to helping patients achieve a beautiful smile and good dental health at affordable prices. Tolley Dental is a leading practice in the Winchester area, providing a full array of quality dental care, services and technology to help relieve pain and assist patients in achieving the beautiful smile they've always wanted.



About Tolley Dental

Located at 36 W. Whitlock Ave. in Winchester, VA, Tolley Dental is leading general and cosmetic dentistry office. The dental practice can be reached by phone at 540-662-6466 or via email with the convenient form on the website.



Contact Details

Dental Practice Name:

Tolley Dental

E-mail:

info@tolleydental.com

Address:

36 W. Whitlock Ave.

Winchester, VA 22601

Phone:

540-662-6466