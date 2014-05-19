Wind Energy Company WindEco Launches New Website, Wind-eco.com, to Educate Investors

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Wind energy investment is the wise choice for investors, according to energy company WindEco, which recently released a new website touting the benefits of investing in this amazing renewable energy. The website, wind-eco.com, explains how high returns with investments in wind energy are possible.



“The world needs more and more energy,” said the WindEco spokesperson. “Wind is an inexpensive, popular, clean and renewable raw material, which is becoming more and more important for the future.”



According to the company’s new website, wind energy doesn’t emit pollutants such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide like conventional power plants.



“Wind energy is a $255 billion a year industry and growing,” said the company’s spokesperson. “Some of the most powerful and influential investors in the world invest in this alternative energy.”



Among those investors are Aloys Wobben of Enercon, Warren Buffet of Berkshire Hathaway, Bill Gates of Microsoft and Larry Page of Google, said the WindEco spokesperson.



The website share some other facts on this amazing renewable energy and why it is a solid investment. For example, the American wind industry has nearly 14,000 megawatts of wind energy produced annually. This is a growth of 28 percent and a record for this renewable energy. In addition, wind was the number one source of income in 2013 of new forms of energy.



In Europe, 18 billion euros in investments were in the EU in the construction of wind turbines. In addition, the EU has more than 250,000 jobs in the wind energy industry.



The advantage of buying or participating in wind energy is that it can be made to fit the infrastructure of an existing business rather than rebuild the site, said the company’s spokesperson.



Individuals who are interested in investing in wind energy through WindEco are encouraged to visit their new website and download a free guide to wind investment. It share the six benefits of wind energy, five reasons to direct investments, incorrect assumptions and theories about wind energy and how to use an unfair advantage of the wind industry growth.



About WindEco

WindEco specializes in investments in renewable energy and participates directly in the development of new, alternative forms of energy. For more information, please visit http://wind-eco.com