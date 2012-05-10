Recently published research from GBI Research, "Wind Energy Maintenance Market to 2020 - Growth Driven by Increasing Competition between OEMs and ISPs in the Post-Warranty Maintenance Segment", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Wind Energy Maintenance Market to 2020 - Growth Driven by Increasing Competition between OEMs and ISPs in the Post-Warranty Maintenance Segment". The report gives an in-depth analysis of the wind energy maintenance market in four global regions, namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and South and Central America and the Middle East and Africa, with forecast until 2020. The research analyzes the market reveue of the wind Operations & Maintenance (O&M) market in the 16 countries covered under these regions. It provides a detailed analysis of wind energy O&M market revenue from 2005-2011 and forecast to 2020, share by market segment, share by region, share by company type and share by type of maintenance. The report also provides information on O&M market demand by estimating wind turbines (in Megawatts (MW)) which are out of warranty (for 2011-2020), the number of blade repairs (in units) during 2011-2020 and the gearbox refurbishment market (in units) during 2011-2020. It also covers market key trends, drivers and restraints, technology analysis, detailed anaysis of key companies.
Scope
- The global wind O&M market analysis segmented into four regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and South and Central America.
- Details of the 16 wind O&M markets covered under five global regions: China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, The United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Poland, Turkey, The United States, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.
- Historical and forecast data for the wind O&M market's revenue, divided into the onshore and offshore wind O&M market from 2005-2020.
- Detailed analysis of the O&M demand by estimating wind turbines (in MW) which are out of warranty in the period 2011-2020, the number of blade repairs (in units) during 2011-2020, and the gearbox refurbishment market (in units) during 2011-2020.
- Key drivers and restraints impacting the global wind energy O&M market.
- Key trends in global wind energy O&M market.
- Technology analysis of wind energy O&M market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and forecast data and detailed growth opportunities analysis.
- Identify key growth markets for O&M services from validated, country-level data and analysis.
- Position yourself to take maximum advantage of the market's growth potential.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends that are driving the wind power maintenance market.
- Make more informed business decisions based on insights and in-depth analysis of market landscapes and the factors shaping them.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Nordex SE, Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A., Enercon GmbH, GE Energy, Siemens AG, B9 Energy O&M Ltd, enXco, UpWind Solutions, Inc., NAES Corporation (Subsidiary of ITOCHU International Inc.), GES Global Energy Services, Inc., Availon, Inc.
