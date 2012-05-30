Wind Energy Market in China 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- The Wind Energy Market in China is part of Netscribes’ Power Industry Series reports. Increasing demand for energy coupled with rapid rise in newly installed capacity is expected to provide an impetus to rapid growth of the wind energy market in China.



The report begins with the market overview section, providing a snapshot of the global wind energy market. This is followed by the wind energy market in China, providing details on the domestic market size in terms of installed capacity and global ranking in terms of cumulative installed capacity and newly installed capacity. China’s wind installed capacity is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 80% annually up to 2020.



The report also incorporates a brief overview of the major wind power bases in China. This section includes a snapshot of each of the major “GW scale wind power bases” in China.



Factors driving the growth of Chinese wind energy market are also explained in detail. Growing energy demand provides an impetus to the growth of the wind energy market. Energy demand in China is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22% during 2008-20. Huge untapped potential of wind energy resources is expected to emerge as a major growth driver for the Chinese wind energy market. Large investments in the wind energy sector are expected to boost the growth prospects of the wind energy market in China. Government of China’s mandate to reduce CO2 emissions also provides growth opportunity to the wind energy market in China.



The players operating in the market also face challenges which are impeding their development and growth. Decline in quality of wind turbines has emerged as a major challenge facing the market growth. Tariff constraints and weak grid connectivity are also expected to have an unfavorable impact on the growth of the Chinese wind energy market.



Brief description of the key policies undertaken by the government of China with a view to develop the wind energy market in China is also highlighted in the report. Major government policies and regional wind power development plans have also been highlighted in this section.



Emerging trends in the wind energy market include off-shore wind power development, development of domestic manufacturers, wind turbine generator production and reliance on coal fired power plants.



This is followed by the mergers and acquisitions section, illustrating the recent mergers and acquisition activities that have taken place in the Chinese wind energy market. This section includes the announced date, closing date, target, buyer/investor, seller and deal size.



The competition section outlays the competitive landscape of the wind energy market in China briefing about the domestic and foreign players existing in the market. This section provides a three dimensional analysis of domestic key players’ revenues, profits and market capitalization. The key domestic players are ranked according to the total income and net profit. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights and their product portfolio providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



Some of the key statistics or factors impacting the wind energy market in China covered in the report include global market size, wind power market growth in value terms, global market share, domestic market size, global ranking in cumulative installed capacity, global ranking in newly installed capacity, Wind power target for major wind power bases, energy demand in China, split of renewable energy capacity in China, investment in renewable energy, per capita CO2 emission, rise in non fossil fuel usage, wind turbine equipment price, market share – new installed capacity, proportion of MW scale wind turbines.



Key takeaway section summarizes the entire market in terms of opportunities, trends and challenges persisting in the wind energy market in China.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/78718/wind-energy-market-in-china-2012.html