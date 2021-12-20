Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2021 -- Latest published market study on Wind Energy Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Wind Energy space, as well as what our survey respondents—all outsourcing decision-makers—predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Nordex SE, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Orsted A/S, GE Renewable Energy, ABB Ltd., Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Envision Energy Limited, Enercon GmbH.



With increasing electricity demand, wind energy is growing at an influential rate owing to its high efficiency and declining cost component. In addition to this as compared to other renewable power sources it has low maintenance cost. Further, reaching net zero will require bold actions by a large number of sectors, wind power is placed to be one of the cornerstones of green recovery to play an important role in accelerating the global green energy transition.



Green Wind Energy Council (GWEC) expects that over 469 GW of new onshore and offshore wind capacity will be added in the next five years that is until 2025. Explosive growth of wind turbine installations in China, Asia Pacific continues to take the lead in global wind power development with its share of the global market increasing by 8.5% in 2020.



Based on components, market is categorized into turbine, support structure, electrical infrastructure, and others. Support structure is the backbone of wind turbine. The blades and nacelle are mounted on top of a tower. These figures may be adjusted as turbine designs adapted, hub heights increase, blades become longer and lighter and components become more resilient or are replaced by more easily recyclable materials.



Based on application, the segment is bifurcated into onshore and offshore wind energy. Offshore wind turbines are much larger in size (in the range of 5 to 10 MW per turbine) as against 2-3 MW of an onshore wind turbine. While the cost per MW for offshore turbines is higher because of stronger structures and foundations needed in marine environment, the desirable tariffs can be achieved on account of higher efficiencies of these turbines after development of the eco system.



For better understanding of the market, the report provides detail analysis for major region and country including North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America); Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of World. Currently, Asia Pacific holds lucrative market share owing to growing focus on renewables energy.



