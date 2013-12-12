"Wind Farms - Growing Market" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Wind Farms - growing market" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Most investment was carried out in China, the US and India. Worldwide installed capacity is now more than 280,000 Megawatt (MW), of which more than 41,000 MW in China. It is predicted that by 2020 China will increase its level of total installed capacity of wind energy to over 200 GW.
Features and benefits
- Wind Energy Case Study describes the development and present condition of the market. It shows the adventages of the market.
- This case study presents the explanation of the wind market and its evolution over last decade and illustrate wider market and economic trends.
Highlights
Global wind energy resources, which are suitable for use from a technical point of view, accounts for 53,000 TWh/year. This amount of energy represents about 36.9% of global energy demand in 2012.
Your key questions answered
- what is the current rate of growth in the wind energy market?
- which countries are the leading players in the wind energy market?
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