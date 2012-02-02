New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2012 -- "Wind Operations & Maintenance (O&M) Market - Global Market Size, Share by Component, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the Global Wind O&M market.
The research provides an understanding of the technology, key drivers and challenges in the global wind power market. It also provides historical and forecast data to 2020 for installed capacity and power generation. The report details global market size of wind O&M market, market share by company type (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Independent Service Providers and In-house), O&M market share by onshore - offshore wind market and key company analysis. The report also provides market data on out of warranty turbines (in MW), gearbox repairs and refurbishment market (in units) and blade repairs (in units) during the period of 2011-2020. Major countries analyzed in the report include China, the US, Germany, Spain, and India.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses market trends and opportunities in the global wind O&M market. The scope of the report includes -
- Historical period of the report is 2006 to 2010 and forecast period is for 2011 to 2020.
- The report analyzes global wind market and undertakes a detailed study to understand the industry landscape.
- The report provides market size of wind O&M market in the world along with major markets such as Germany, Spain, The US, China and India.
- The report provides O&M market size for both onshore and offshore wind segments.
- The report details major market trends in onshore and offshore wind markets.
- The report provides share by company type (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Independent Service Providers and In-house).
- The report guages the market for out of warranty turbines, gearbox repairs and refurbishment market (in units) and blade repairs (in units) for the period of 2011-2020.
- The report provides a snapshot of orginal equipment manufacturers such as Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Enercon GmbH, GE Energy and Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica, S.A.
Reasons to get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind O&M market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest trends in the market.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
