Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wind Power - Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Installation Prices, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020 market report to its offering

Wind Power - Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Installation Prices, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020



Summary



Wind Power - Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Installation Prices, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020 is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the market trends in global wind power market. The research provides an understanding of the global wind power market with the market analysis of key countries including the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the US, China and India. The research details historic (20062012) and forecast data (20132020) for wind installed capacity, power generation, average wind turbine sizes, average turbine installation prices, turbine market size, turbine market share by installations and investment analysis of the key coutnries. The report also provides a competitive mapping of the major players by installations in the global wind power market. The report also details the installed capacity and power generation split by onshore and offshore. Additionally, the report also analyses renewable energy initiatives and policy frameworks of the countries listed above. The report is built using data and information sourced from primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



The report analyses global wind power market. Its scope includes -

- The report gives an introduction to wind power market global and in each of the key countires the US, China, India, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

- Historic and forecast statistics for onshore and offshore installations and power generation from 2006 to 2020 globally and for the key countries.

- Major market trends in global onshore and offshore wind power market.

- The report provides the average wind turbine sizes, average turbine installation prices, turbine market size and investment analysis of the key coutnries

- The report also provides the market shares of the top wind turbine manufacturers by installations during the last three years.

- The report explains the financial incentives and policy support for wind energy in each of the covered countries.

- The report also gives details of the major wind farms in each of the covered countries.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision making based on historic and forecast data for onshore and offshore wind power installed capacity and power generation.

- Develop strategies based on the latest market trends and pricing information for wind turbines.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential by developing strategies based on the latest operational and regulatory events.

- Identify key wind turbine manufacturers and business development avenues.

- Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140151/wind-power-global-market-size-turbine-market-share-installation-prices-regulations-and-investment-analysis-to-2020.html