Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Wind Power in Brazil, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Brazil.



The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global wind power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Brazil (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Brazil wind power market. The research analyzes market segmentation by onshore and offshore wind, projects based analysis, market share of wind turbine manufacturers, import export of wind turbines, average project size (2006-2013), investment trends and LCOE for wind power in Brazil during 2013-2025. The report provides information on the amount of carbon saved (in million tons) and average number of homes powered by wind power until 2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power development in Brazil is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/wind-power-in-brazil-market-outlook-to-2025-update-2014-capacity-generation-levelized-cost-of-energy-lcoe-investment-trends-regulations-and-company-profiles



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



Scope



The report analyses global renewable power market, global wind power market, Brazil power market, Brazil renewable power market and Brazil wind power market. The scope of the research includes



A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

Historical period is during 2001-2013 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2014-2025.

An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), small hydropower, biomass and biogas.

Detailed overview on the global wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, market segmentation by onshore and offshore wind, installed capacity split by region, installed capacity split by major wind power countries in 2013, market share of wind equipment manufacturers (wind turbine, gearbox, rotor blades, generators), investment trends (2013-2025), and detailed cost analysis which includes LCOE comparison among major countries.

Power market scenario in Brazil and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2025.

An overview on Brazil renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2013

Detailed overview of Brazil wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, market segmentation by onshore and offshore wind, market share of wind turbine manufacturers in 2013, investment trends (2013-2025), imports-exports in wind market (2001-2012), carbon savings, number of homes powered and LCOE for wind during 2013-2025.

Deal analysis of Brazil wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity and venture capitalists.



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Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.



Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Brazil wind power market.

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

Identify key partners and business development avenues.

Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



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