Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wind Power in China, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles market report to its offering

Wind Power in China, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles



Summary



"Wind Power in China, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles is the latest report from The publisher, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in China. The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global wind power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in China (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in China wind power market. The research analyzes market segmentation by onshore and offshore wind, installed capacity split by prefecture, investment trends, LCOE for wind power in China during 2012-2025, projects based analysis, turbine market share and market size and import-export of wind turbines. The report provides information on the amount of carbon saved (in million tons) and average number of homes powered by wind power until 2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power development in China is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



The report analyses global renewable power market, global wind power market, China power market, China renewable power market and China wind power market. The scope of the research includes -

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- Historical period is during 2001-2012 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2013-2025.

- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

- Detailed overview on the global wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, market segmentation by onshore and offshore wind, installed capacity split by region, installed capacity split by major wind power countries in 2012, market share of wind equipment manufacturers (wind turbine, gearbox, rotor blades, generators), investment trends (2013-2025), global wind turbine trade flow (2001-2012) and detailed cost analysis which includes LCOE comparison among major countries.

- Power market scenario in China and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

- An overview on China renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025), installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2012 and LCOE comparison among various technologies.

- Detailed overview of China wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, market segmentation by onshore and offshore wind, installed capacity split by province, project based analysis, market share of wind turbine manufacturers in 2012, investment trends (2013-2025), imports-exports of wind turbines (2001-2012), carbon savings), number of homes powered and LCOE for wind during 2012-2025.

- Deal analysis of China wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in the country in general and wind in particular.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in China wind power market.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for nuclear power market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



Companies Mentioned



China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd.

China WindPower Group Limited

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146040/wind-power-in-china-market-outlook-to-2025-2013-update-capacity-generation-levelized-cost-of-energy-lcoe-investment-trends-regulations-and-company-profiles.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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