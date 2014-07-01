Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- 25, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market.



The report provides in-depth analysis on global renewable power market and global wind power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in China (includes thermal, nuclear, hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025.



Full Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/wind-power-in-china-market-outlook-to-2025-update-2014-capacity-generation-levelized-cost-of-energy-lcoe-investment-trends-regulations-and-company-profiles-report.html



The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in China wind power market. The research analyzes market segmentation by onshore and offshore wind, projects based analysis, market share of wind turbine manufacturers, import export of wind turbines, average project size (2006-2013), investment trends and LCOE for wind power in China during 2013-2025. The report provides information on the amount of carbon saved (in million tons) and average number of homes powered by wind power until 2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power development in China is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



Scope



The report analyses global renewable power market, global wind power market, China power market, China renewable power market and China wind power market. The scope of the research includes -



- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.



- Historical period is during 2001-2013 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2014-2025.



- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.



- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), small hydropower, biomass and biogas.



- Detailed overview on the global wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, market segmentation by onshore and offshore wind, installed capacity split by region, installed capacity split by major wind power countries in 2013, market share of wind equipment manufacturers (wind turbine, gearbox, rotor blades, generators), investment trends (2013-2025), and detailed cost analysis which includes LCOE comparison among major countries.



Browse reports in Energy Alternative Sources Market @ http://www.researchmoz.us/energy-alternative-sources-market-reports-45.html



- Power market scenario in China and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2025.



- An overview on China renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2013.



- Detailed overview of China wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, market segmentation by onshore and offshore wind, market share of wind turbine manufacturers in 2013, investment trends (2013-2025), imports-exports in wind market (2001-2013), carbon savings, number of homes powered and LCOE for wind during 2013-2025.



- Deal analysis of China wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity and venture capitalists.



- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in the country in general and wind in particular.



- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



Reasons to buy



- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.



- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in China wind power market.



- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.



- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.



- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.



- Identify key partners and business development avenues.



- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



About Researchmoz

ResearchMoz.us features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories. The ResearchMoz.us team prides itself in being the chosen source for market research reports, report customizations services, and other ancillary services such as a Newsletter service and Corporate service for large organizations.



For more information kindly contacy:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us