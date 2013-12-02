"Wind Power in Finland, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles" Published

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Wind Power in Finland, Market Outlook to 2025, 2013 Update - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles"