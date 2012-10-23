Wind Power in Germany, Market Outlook to 2025 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Wind Power in Germany, Market Outlook to 2025 is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Germany. The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global wind power market with forecasts up to 2025. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Germany (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2025. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2025. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2001 to 2025 in Germany wind power market. The research analyzes market segmentation by onshore and offshore wind, market share of wind turbine manufacturers, investment trends and LCOE for wind power in Germany during 2011-2025. The report provides information on the amount of carbon saved (in million tons) and average number of homes powered by wind power during 2001-2025. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power development in Germany is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



Scope



The report analyses global renewable power market, global wind power market, Germany power market, Germany renewable power market and Germany wind power market. The scope of the research includes -

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- Historical period is during 2001-2011 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2012-2025.

- An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

- Renewable power sources include wind (includes both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

- Detailed overview on the global wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, market segmentation by onshore and offshore wind, installed capacity split by region in 2011, installed capacity split by major wind power countries in 2011, market share of wind turbine manufacturers in 2011, investment trends (2011-2025), global wind turbine trade flow (2001-2011) and detailed cost analysis which includes LCOE comparison among major countries.

- Power market scenario in Germany and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2025.

- An overview on Germany renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2001-2025), generation trends(2001-2025) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2011.

- Detailed overview of Germany wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, market segmentation by onshore and offshore wind, market share of wind turbine manufacturers in 2011, investment trends (2011-2025), imports-exports of wind turbines (2001-2011), carbon savings (2001-2025), number of homes powered (2001-2025) and LCOE for wind during 2011-2025.

- Deal analysis of Germany wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in the country in general and wind in particular.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Germany wind power market.

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues.

- Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.



Companies Mentioned



Enercon GmbH Vestas Wind Systems A/S EDF Energies Nouvelles SA E.ON AG



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90764/wind-power-in-germany-market-outlook-to-2025.html