"Wind Power in the US" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- High winds: Increasing demand for electricity and government assistance will benefit firms
Demand for wind power generation will take off in the next five years, supported by favorable government assistance and lower prices. Investment into wind power generation will soar as the focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions continues. Moreover, the government will mandate that certain downstream buyers buy renewable energy, further stimulating revenue.
Firms in this industry operate wind farms, which consist of wind-operated turbines that are used to generate electricity.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company, NextEra Energy Inc., Iberdrola Renovables
