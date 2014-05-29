Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wind Power, Update 2014 - Global Market Size, Average Price, Competitive Landscape, and Key Country Analysis to 2020 market report to its offering

Wind Power, Update 2014 - Global Market Size, Average Price, Competitive Landscape, and Key Country Analysis to 2020



Summary



Wind Power, Update 2014 - Global Market Size, Average Price, Competitive Landscape, and Key Country Analysis to 2020, the latest report from industry analysis specialist The publisher, offers comprehensive information and analysis of the global wind power market. The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global wind power market. It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the market and also provides data regarding historic and forecast market growth, average turbine prices, market size and competitive landscape, both globally and in the key wind power countries: Germany, Spain, the UK, the US, Canada, China and India.



The report uses data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Detailed historic and forecast statistics for annual wind power installations and average turbine prices from 2006 to 2020, both globally and for each of the key countries

- Extensive technology and cost analysis of wind turbines

- Coverage of the key growth drivers and challenges related to the global wind power market

- Coverage of key countries in the wind power market and details of the share of wind turbine tower installations held by each

- Explanation of the competitive landscape and discussion of the market shares of the major turbine suppliers both globally and in each of the key countries



Reasons to buy



- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for the wind power market

- Maximize potential in the growth of the wind power market

- Identify key partners and business-development avenues

- Respond to competitors business structure, strategy and prospects



Companies Mentioned



Acciona Energia

Alstom

Bard Engineering

China Creative Wind Energy Co.

China Ming Yang Wind Power Group

CSIC (Chongqing) Haizhuang Windpower Equipment Co.

CSR Zhuzhou Institute Co.

Dewind Co.

Dongfang Electric Corporation

Enercon

Envision Energy

Eozen

Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica

GE Power & Water

Guodian United Power Technology Co.

Huayi Electric Company

Inox Wind

Kenersys India

Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing

M.Torres Disenos Industriales

Nordex

Regen Powertech

Sanyo Heavy Industry Co.,

Senvion

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Equipment Co.

Siemens

Sinovel Wind Group Co.

Suzlon Energy

Taiyuan Heavy Industry Co.

Vestas Wind Systems

Wind World (India)

WinWind Oy

XEMC Windpower Co.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co.

Zhejiang Windey Wind Generating Engineering Co.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156419/wind-power-update-2014-global-market-size-average-price-competitive-landscape-and-key-country-analysis-to-2020.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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