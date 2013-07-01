Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wind Turbine Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

India is a major player in the global wind turbine market. In terms of wind power installed capacity, India is ranked 5th in the world.



The report begins with an overview of the macroeconomic scenario prevalent in India currently. The introduction section which follows gives an overview of the total power scenario in India along with the share of renewable energy in the overall power capacity. It also highlights the generation procedure and the cost component of wind power. Components of a wind turbine along with the various technological options are also tabulated. The market overview section provides an insight into the wind turbine market which includes the historical and forecasted growth and size of wind turbine installations in India. Market segmentation in terms of geared and gearless turbines and ownership of installation are revealed here. Cost component difference in geared and gearless turbines is also highlighted along with the difference in the two prevailing business models in the wind energy sector. Export and Import figures for wind mills & turbines are shown for the last four fiscal years.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry which includes the huge untapped wind power potential in the country, energy deficiency condition in India, global drive towards clean energy, volatile global prices of oil and depleting coal reserves. However few challenges plague the wind turbine manufacturing sector in India which includes withdrawal of GBI and AD schemes, rise in prices of important raw materials like steel and copper and land acquisition problems.



Key trends in this sector are the potential of off-shore capacity, investments vertical integration in wind power business, hybrid generators, and the advent of Small Wind Turbines (SWTs) in India.



Special initiatives are taken by the regulatory bodies like the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Centre for Wind Energy Technology (C-WET) and industry bodies like Indian Wind Energy Association (InWEA) and Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA). Their description and the role played by them in the growth of renewable energy sector are given. Policy and regulatory incentives given by the central & various state governments are also tabulated.



The competitive landscape section begins with the Porters Five Force analysis of the sector, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. It also shows the market share held by major manufacturers. It outlays the competitive landscape of the wind turbine market in India briefing about the domestic players existing in the market. This section provides a three dimensional analysis of domestic key players revenues, profits and market capitalization. The report also features brief profiles of major domestic players in the market and a snapshot of their corporations, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights and their product portfolio providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario. Individual SWOT analysis of each player is also highlighted.



The report concludes with a section on market entry strategies which comprises cost reduction techniques, various market entry approaches, expectations of a new supplier and successful game plans adopted by major players in this sector.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

1. Suzlon Energy Ltd.

2. The Tata Power Company Ltd.



Private Companies

1. GE India Industrial Private Ltd.

2. Vestas Wind Technology India Private Ltd.

3. Kenersys India Private Ltd.

4. Gamesa Wind Turbines Private Ltd.

5. Wind World (India) Ltd.

6. RRB Energy Ltd.

7. Global Wind Power Private Ltd.

8. Regen Powertech Private Ltd.

9. Winwind Power Energy Private Ltd.

10. Chiranjjeevi Wind Energy Ltd.

11. Inox Wind Ltd.

12. Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/116538/wind-turbine-market-in-india-2013.html