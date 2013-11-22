Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wind Turbine Service Market in Europe 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Wind Turbine Service market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 9.02 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in aging wind farms. The Wind Turbine Service market in Europe has also been witnessing the increase in investments by OEMs. However, the lack of skilled workforce could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Wind Turbine Service Market in Europe 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Wind Turbine Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Enercon GmbH, GAMESA CORPORACIÓN TECNOLÓGICA, S.A, Nordex SE, Repower System AG, and Siemens AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are GE Energy LLC, Suzlon Energy Ltd, The Weir Group PLC, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, and Windtechnics.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146630/wind-turbine-service-market-in-europe-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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