Windmere Real Estate Experiences Surge in Popularity

Lake Mary, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The town of Windmere is gaining popularity as a great place to live, and for good reason. Since this community combines the best of small town living with close proximity to the city of Orlando, it’s no wonder that Windmere FL Real Estate is hot stuff this year.



With the recent industrial surge in the state, property values in Orlando and the surrounding area have been going up, and Windmere is no exception to this trend. Located on an isthmus in the midst of stunning lakes, this is a small community where people feel safe and welcome. And as it’s just 20 minutes away from Orlando, there is never a lack of things to do here. Since the entire town covers an area of slightly less than two square miles, there is expectedly a limited number of Windmere Homes For Sale. With the right real estate broker, however, interested buyers should have no trouble finding their dream home here.



Hyler & Iglesias Realty should be at the top of any list of agents who deal in Windmere Florida Real Estate. Neil Hyler and Luis Iglesias run a firm that handles property all over the state, and they’ve been doing this successfully for over 15 years. Despite the size of their operation, they treat each client to the very best customer service. Their uncompromising integrity, in-depth knowledge of Florida’s real estate market, and attention to detail ensure that every single client comes away happy.



A complete listing of the Windmere FL Homes For Sale available through Hyler & Iglesias can be found on their website: these properties range from condos for young professionals to great family homes. Interested parties can easily call or email the firm for more information on the various Homes for Sale in Windmere FL.