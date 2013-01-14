Window Company Extols Virtue of PVC Windows

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Weatherall Windows is Melbourne’s uPVC windows and door manufacturer and supplier of competitively priced products. In fact, their PVC window is quickly becoming a huge hit in Australia and with the environmentally conscious crowd.



“We are proud to be one of Australia’s most respected manufacturers of PVC windows, especially now PVC is recognised as a good sustainability option, regardless of what NGO’s have portrayed it to be in recent years,” said Brian of Weatherall Windows.



The uPVC window makes for a very versatile and sustainable window or door frame. Additionally, Weatherall Windows can help with the entire window process from design to installation.



“We are proud to have over 50 years combined experience in the glazier industry,” Weatherall continued, “and our uPVC windows provide significant energy savings on heating and cooling bills.”



The Green movement, working towards lowering carbon emissions and minimizing environmental impact, is very important to Weatherall Windows and its effect can be seen in much of their work and craftsmanship.



“The double glaze window available from Weatherall Windows means a very environmentally friendly window for energy efficiency which is now mandated by Australian governmental regulations. Contact us for additional information about our efficient PVC windows and doors,” Brian said.



With a wide variety of windows, window styles, bifold doors, French doors and sliding doors, Weatherall Windows of Melbourne has something for everyone.



“For us, it makes no difference if you are building a new home or doing extensive renovations. Our double glazed windows are designed for years of quality service and dependability,” said Brian.



Customers and consumers interested in Weatherall Windows and doors should visit their website at http://www.weatherallwindows.com.au/



Contact:

Company Name: Weatherall Windows

Phone: 1300 132 095

Website: http://www.weatherallwindows.com.au/