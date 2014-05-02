Window Fashion NYC Reveals Secret to Lower Energy Costs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- According to Realty Times, window treatments do more than add to the appeal of the home. Drapes and blinds nyc actually help to prevent heat loss from the home as bare windows pull heat from the room to the windows, wasting energy in the process. "When one finds they wish to increase the energy efficiency of the home, an easy way to do so is to look into new window treatments nyc," Manhattan Window Fashion recommends.



Blinds add charm and coziness to any interior space, while increasing energy efficiency. Most opt for blinds as they wish to have more control of the amount of light entering a room and the amount of privacy occupants have, and the blinds tend to be very durable while requiring minimal maintenance. "Consumers love blinds as they are stylish and economical and come in a wide range of textures, colors and finishes, making it easy for all to find blinds which blend well with the interior of the home," Manhattan Window Fashion continues. "Another benefit of choosing blinds is the blinds practically vanish when raised, allowing one a clear view of the great outdoors."



Others find drapes nyc better meet their needs, mainly due to the elegance of the window coverings. These sophisticated window treatments allow one to create a style that adds to the unique look of the home, and one finds drapes that are sleek, modern, dramatic and more. "As the drapes offer sound absorption and insulation, energy costs decrease and, when one chooses to combine drapes with sheers, the interior of the residence is protected from UV damage. Many drapery options are offered, from motorized styles to pocket rod versions, ensuring each consumer can find a set that they love and can't wait to display in the home," Manhattan Window Fashion goes on to say.



Manhattan Window Fashion offers shades and shutters in addition to drapes and blinds as each consumer comes with their own personal preferences and needs for the home. With more than 25 years of experience in window treatments, Manhattan Window Fashion understands what customers want and need and offers a variety of services, including a free consultation and estimate, to guarantee each client finds the window treatments guaranteed to make their house a home.



About windowfashionyc.com

Manhattan Window Fashion places customer satisfaction as the top priority and is independently owned and operated. The company retains their outstanding reputation for efficient, reliable and expeditious services and practices what most only talk about, offering value and quality window treatments. Quality continues to be the most important factor in this industry, which explains why Manhattan Window Fashion goes the extra mile to offer customers the highest quality service at affordable prices. The team comes with the qualifications one is looking for when choosing a window treatment firm and remains dedicated to maintaining lasting relationships with their clients, by providing the highest in customer satisfaction.