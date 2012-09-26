Window Replacement Specialists Gilkey Window Company Explains Triple Pane Energy Savings

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- As part of their outreach to help homeowners save money on heating bills this upcoming winter, Gilkey Window Company Inc. has just embarked on an awareness campaign of the effectiveness of triple pane windows. For thirty four years, the window replacement Chicago, Cincinnati, Dayton, Lexington and Louisville specialists have been one of the most trusted window replacement companies in the country.



According to the U.S. Department of Energy, as much as 70 percent of energy could be wasted through inefficient windows and doors. In order to bring greater awareness of the benefits of triple pane windows in reducing heating and cooling bills, Gilkey Window Company has recently embarked on an awareness campaign for homeowners. “As another brutal winter looms on the horizon, we are trying to let homeowners know why and how upgrading to a triple pane window can reduce average heat loss through the window by 40 percent,” said Gilkey Window Company Inc. President Mike Gilkey.



For thirty four years, Gilkey Window Company Inc. has specialized in the custom manufacture and installation of the highest quality windows and doors available with excellent long-term value. With stores in Cincinnati, Chicago, Dayton, Lexington and Louisville, Gilkey Window Company is recognized nationally as having the highest quality vinyl windows in the United States. The window replacement specialists are now trying to spread the word about the energy savings of triple pane windows.



According to the Cincinnati windows specialists, the third pane of glass allows the use of Krypton gas, which is denser than Argon gas, which leads to superior insulation. In cold and mixed climates, Gilkey's Highly-Insulating (R-5) Windows cost-effectively lower lifetime energy costs, while improving temperature uniformity, room comfort and acoustic isolation.



The Chicago window professionals’ high performance windows feature 23-chamber honeycomb frame design, 16-gauge galvanized steel,12-point fusion-welded corners, rugged interior glazing bead designed to withstand winds of 225 mph and R-values up to R-7 (R-10 on casement and picture windows), plus many other durability features. In addition, each of the Cincinnati window replacement company’s windows are built, one at a time, with a combination of craftsmanship and the most modern window manufacturing equipment available today. This enables them to meet precise specifications, control quality and consistently meet delivery commitments.



Gilkey’s installers are thoroughly vetted and trained to ensure that professionals are installing all of their windows to exacting standards. In addition to vinyl windows, Gilkey offers wood window options as well as a variety of steel entry and PVC doors in a variety of styles. Their window products feature factory direct lifetime warranties including parts and labor that is transferrable. For more information, please visit http://www.gilkey.com/



About Gilkey Window Company Inc.

