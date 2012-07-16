Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Arizona, Lesley White, the owner of the Window Coverings company and safety film experts, Tingtingcoveringexperts.com, believes that many businesses and homeowners are failing to capitalize on a huge range of benefits that can be gained from window tinting.



“Window tinting is often over-looked because it is seen as a ‘nice to have’ or a car fashion accessory, but actually it offers a huge range of practical benefits both for the residential home owner and businesses alike,” says Leslie.



Window tinting has many benefits, ranging from health protection, blocking harmful ultra-violet rays which damage skin, and are also one of the principle causes of fading curtains and carpets; conserving energy by reducing heat; reducing glare; and providing extra security benefits as the window film has safety shatter resistance properties. The window coverings are eco-friendly and provide solar energy type properties, reducing heat and producing savings on the electricity bill.



A choice of different types of window tinting film are available from non-metal and metalized which is available in neutral, reflective, dual reflective and spectrally select which has the unique property of low exterior reflection with 2-3 times more visible light allowed in than dark or reflective films. Decorative window films are also available.



In the interior, Tintingcoveringexperts.com offers a choice of window coverings including vertical and horizontal blinds, Roman Blinds, Sheer Blinds, and Wooden blinds; on the exterior a range of blinds and awnings can be offered, which are crank or clutch operated.



For the exterior, the company also offers exterior sunscreens which is a mesh that stops 80 to 90% of the solar energy, and offers rebates from local Power and energy company's up to 80 cents a square foot. Exterior roller shades are offered to help enjoy outdoor spaces as well.



The company has worked on literally tens of thousands of different makes and models of cars, with a range of requests, from wanting to keep cool, to protecting the interior from fading and simply wanting to “look cool”!



Tintingcoveringexperts.com has been working with contractors, architects, designers, decorators, builders, developers, property managers, homeowners, auto owners, and RV owners. Since 1980 and is now the acknowledged leader in its field, having worked on many public and state buildings, such as the Army Corps Recruiting Centres.



All Tintingcoveringexperts.com’s professionals are fully certified and members of the International Window Film Association (IWFA) and the Hunter Douglas Professional Installers program as Master Journeymen installers.



The company works with all the major manufacturers, including VKOOL, Suntek, Madico, Llumer, Bekaert and Hanitatek, 3M, Geoshield, Vista, and Panarama, and covering brands such as Hunter Douglas, Skandia, and Home Décor.



This is one ‘green’ industry that it is certainly very cool to be seen working in!



About Tintingcoveringexperts.com

All products sold and installed are Eco Friendly, and can be used for green building/retro fitting. Tintingcoveringexperts.com provides envelope insulation, glazing solar energy control, energy conservation, as well as safety and security, and decorative and specialty films; custom made to order interior window coverings and exterior shade screen and roller screen products.



