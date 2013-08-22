Window World TX Announces the 4th Annual Window World Cares Charity Golf Classic

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The month of August is exactly one month away from the 4th annual Window World Cares Charity Golf Classic! What’s even better than that? There’s still time for players and local sponsors to take part in the charity!



This year’s tournament is Thursday, September 19 at the Canyon Springs Golf Club. All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. A team foursome is only $400, which includes greens fees, cart rental, dinner, refreshments and prizes. A team twosome is only $250. Click here to register for a position in order to form a team.



Window World TX is also still accepting sponsors for the Charity Golf Classic. Sponsor plans from $250-$4,000 are available. Item donations for the silent auction are also accepted. If a sponsor is interested in being involved with this charity event, please contact Rebecca Rowe at 210-767-0995 extension 206 or rrowe@windowworldtx.com.



Most businesses receive many donation requests each year, so on behalf of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Window World would like to thank you in advance for considering the sponsorship request. Any contributions made are tax deductible.



The whole team at Window World TX hopes to see a variety of players on sponsors on the course next month!



Link: http://windowworldtx.com/uploads/2013-window-world-golf-fundraiser.pdf