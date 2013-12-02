Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Digiarty Software Inc., a company endeavoring to create a leading DVD backup brand, offers tips and a detail guide of ripping DVDs on Windows 8.1 that was launched by Microsoft lately, for people who are looking for free DVD ripper running on Windows 8.1.



It may be sensible that we can watch DVD movies and videos on Windows 8.1 tablets and PCs more safely, conveniently and portably since Microsoft introduced and released Windows 8.1 with new manageability, mobility, security, user experience and networking capabilities for modern businesses use, for example, on UI experience, Workplace Join, Work Folders, Open MDM, Mobile Device Management, Web Application Proxy, NFC Tap-to-pair Printing, VPN, Auto-triggered VPN, Mobile Broadband, Windows To Go, Remote Business Data Removal, Malware Resistance, etc.



At the same time, more people wonder that whether some freeware like HandBrake can rip DVDs on Windows 8.1. But unfortunately, some may find that HandBrake is not working on Windows 8.1 perfectly, and Disney and many other encrypted DVDs such as Iron Man 3 and Monsters University fail to be ripped by HandBrake on Windows 8.1.



Therefore, Digiarty recommends WinX DVD Ripper, a free DVD ripping software that is stand-alone, easy to use and powerful, as well as WinX DVD Ripper Platinum that can rip any DVDs on Windows 8.1 as well as convert DVDs for Windows Phone 8.1, Windows 8.1 tablets, Surface RT, DVD to iOS and Android devices and so on. Both are perfectly compatible with Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows XP and other Windows OS.



WinX DVD Ripper Platinum for Windows 8



This fast Windows 8.1 DVD ripper can rip DVD/ISO image files to AVI, MP4, H.264, MPEG, WMV, MOV, FLV, M2TS, iPhone 5S/5C, iPad Air/Mini, iPod/5, Apple TV/3, iTunes, Android Google New Nexus 7, Samsung Galaxy S4, Note 3, 10.1, HTC One, Kindle Fire HDX, Microsoft (WP8, Surface Pro 2, Xbox One), Sony PSP, and so on. It can also clone and copy DVD to ISO image file, MPEG2 and DVD folder without quality loss while bypassing DVD CSS, region code, RCE, Sony ArccOS, UOPs, Disney X-project DRM, etc.



Please read the resource which specify the DVD ripper for Windows 8.1 in details at http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/free-download-windows-8-1-dvd-ripper.htm



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software is a branch of Digiarty Software Inc. specialized in multimedia software based on Windows (8.1), Mac OS (10.9) and iOS(7), which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.