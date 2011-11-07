ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2011 -- Windows 8 is the codename of the next version of Microsoft windows, a family of operating systems produced by Microsoft for use on personal computers, including home and business desktops, laptops, netbooks, tablet Pcs, servers and media center PCs. Quote from Wiki.



It is unveiled in January 2011 at the Consumer Electronics Show. Microsoft announced that Windows 8 could be adding support ARM microprocessors (Advanced RISC Machine)in addition to the traditional x86 microprocessors from Intel and AMD.



For the partnership between Windows 8 and ARM, there are 10 reasons:

1. it could end Intel’s death grip on the Windows market. Intel currently has an overwhelming market-share lead against advanced Micro devices, and the chances of that changeling anytime soon seem slim. But this could be solved by cooperate with Microsoft.



2. this means the mobile devices time is coming. As ARM has a dominant position in the mobile space, it won’t take long for Windows 8-based mobile products to hit store shelves once the software launches.



3. some other form factors are also possible. It's very possible that devices boasting other form factors might also come with ARM processors. Such as netbook and laptops could eventually sport ARM processors.



4. it puts Intel on notice. Microsoft’s decision to permit ARM chips to work with Windows 8 could eventually end Intel’s death grip, but the deal also put Intel on notice.



5. battery-life considerations. It is obvious that ARM has done much better job of appealing to vendors. Mobile-device batteries simply don’t drain as quickly on ARM-based devices as they do on Intel products.



6. more competition in the mobile space.



7. are ever better prices coming? When windows 8 launched, pricing might be even more favorable than it is right now.



8. better security, perhaps? As Windows has long been criticized by its security troubles, the ARM's partnership proves that it works hard on security problem.



9. it could show Microsoft is growing. The cooperating between Microsoft and ARM indicates the software giant is willing to change.



10. it affects AMD in a big way. The company has long been the also-ran in the Windows marketplace and is showing no signs of changing that. And now it is affected by Microsoft.



As the window 8 is coming, it could take the laptop touchpads to the next level. Working with Synaptics, Microsoft solved the problems to prevent laptop touchpads from realizing their potential. Windows 8 could support a new software layer, allowing touchpads that meet certain criteria to operate better than ever.