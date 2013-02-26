Windows 8 Store QR4 Profile App Certified by Microsoft

Chattanooga, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- QR4 Technologies Inc. a leading developer of software applications for Android, iPhone and now Windows Store and Windows Phone announced today the certification of the long anticipated QR4 Profile APP. The QR4APPS division has developed the fastest way for business to get listed in the Windows Store.



Many customers have already taken advantage of the QR4 Profile App. The Chattanooga Lawyer app was developed for local attorney Mary Sullivan Moore. Windows Store Apps are new, this is the ONLY attorney in the entire store with a business profile app. Cheryl Fuqua, a well know Real Estate Agent has also taken advantage of the QR4 Profile APP and is listed in the Windows Store when a search is made for any term related to Real Estate.



The QR4 Profile App is a customized Windows 8 Store application that showcases any person, business or product by providing links to all content for each from the web in one single app. These links can include Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and any other content links the client would like to show perspective buyers.



The release of Windows 8 has opened a new opportunity for developers and end users to capitalize on popular apps not available in Windows 7. "We finally have an place in the Windows Store to show end users how apps can create more business exposure" says Lee Mansfield, C.E.O. QR4 Technologies Inc.



The Windows 8 operating system is now installed on all new purchases of PC's. This means everyone who buys a new PC will now have instant access to the Windows Store Apps. If you don't have an app in the store it would be just like not having a website. The apps are also available on the popular Surface and Surface Pro tablets developed exclusively for Microsoft.



About QR4 Technologies Inc.

QR4APPS is an exclusive division dedicated to Windows 8 Store APPS. Naturally the first product out of the gate was the Windows Phone APP QR4 QR Code Scanner. QR4 product development has been focused on QR Codes and associated Mobile Websites. The company has developed the Data Display Software (QR4DDS) to accompany the QR Code Ratings integration. The QR4 EZ Reader/Scanner is available in Android, iPhone, Google Chrome Store and Windows markets. The initial release of QR4Music, QR4Religion and QR4Restaurants has become a huge success for business in each of these segments. For more information please visit www.QR4.com call us at 423-521-7945 or Link to us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook.