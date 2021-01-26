Windows and Doors Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 : Andersen Windows & Doors, Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., Marvin Windows & Doors, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- Rapid progress in the residential and commercial real estate sector is driving the growth of this market. Widespread renovation and remodeling activities are going on throughout the world, and expenditure on home improvement activities is likely to boost the market further.



Countries such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Thailand are focused on commercialization, which is leading to a widespread industrial operation, adding to a rising focus on building activities and related growing demand for doors. In addition, expenditure on reconstruction and new development is also growing, which is pushing the growth of the market.



Market Drivers

Rapid transitions have taken effect in the architecture of the buildings, and today the structures are built to provide full sunshine. This makes glass one of the most commonly used materials. Innovations such as triple silver coated low-e products are the key drivers of the glass industry, and these technologies are targeted at improving the energy efficiency of houses.



Key participants include Andersen Windows & Doors, Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., Marvin Windows & Doors, Masonite, Ply Gem Residential Solutions, Pella Corporation, Velux Group, YKKAP America Inc., Kommerling USA, and Milgard Windows & Doors among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Windows and Doors market on the basis of material types, product, end-user and region:



Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

· Windows

· Doors



Material Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

· uPVC

· Metal

· Wood

· Others



End User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

· Residential

· Commercial

· Others



Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific was the leading buyer of doors and windows and had a market share of over 40% in 2019, with a CAGR forecast to rise by 5.6% in 2020-2027. During the projected timeline, China will continue to be the leading market. In order to satisfy industrial requirements and develop better infrastructure, extensive development programmes have begun in this area, which would eventually contribute to the growth of the industry in this region. There is also a growing movement into urbanization and commercialization in this area, rendering it the largest buyer of windows and doors.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Windows and Doors Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Windows and Doors Market Raw Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Improvement of infrastructure in housing or commercial sector

4.2.2.2. Rising demand of uPVC products

4.2.2.3. Growth of real estate sector in Asia Pacific

4.2.2.4. Growing trend of single family homes in North America

4.2.2.5. Increase in number of smart homes

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



