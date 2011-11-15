Windows Cleanup Utility Kingsoft PC Doctor Version 3.0.1 Launched

ZhuHai, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2011 -- The average computer user has no idea how many trojans and malicious spyware applications are waiting to attack their system. That’s according to development team members at Kingsoft Security, makers of the Windows cleanup utility, Kingsoft PC Doctor. PC Doctor is a freeware program that protects Windows 7, Vista and XP users from billions of those hard drive destroying trojans that can be accidentally picked up during everyday web surfing.



“With Kingsoft PC Doctor installed, it’s just like having a computer security expert always looking over your shoulder,” said a lead developer at Kingsoft Security. “PC Doctor runs flawlessly with previously installed anti-virus programs, providing a secondary, and often overlooked, means of protection. Not only will your computer run better and faster, you’ll also be able to download files without having to worry about malicious programs sneaking onto your system.”



This recently updated Windows cleanup utility installs on most computers in three minutes or less. Once installed, users can have it perform a full scan of their PC. This scan determines the overall health of their system, pointing out and fixing problem spots along the way. Shorter daily scans can be scheduled to maintain PC health.



Kingsoft PC Doctor can also be used for individual problem solving tasks. The Anti-Trojan feature detects and can be set to remove harmful scripts. The Windows Vulnerability Repair feature fixes files that are open to trojan infections. The Windows Cleaner removes unused and junk files that are slowing down system performance, while the Trace Cleaner gets rid of Internet browsing history and the Plugin Cleaner makes recommendations for optimizing plugins like the Adobe Flash Player. System Repair kicks in when Windows begins acting abnormally.



Kingsoft PC Doctor is a freeware program with no current upgrade options. It can be downloaded directly from the Kingsoft Security website at (http://www.KingsoftSecurity.com), Download.com or Softpedia.



About Kingsoft

Kingsoft has been developing and distributing online gaming and software applications since 1989. Their most recent focus has been on the internet security arena with the 2011 launch of Kingsoft PC Doctor. The company boasts a diverse development team with experts from a variety of industries.