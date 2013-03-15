Password Resetter Now Supporting Windows 8

Berkshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Password Resetter, one of Europe’s largest windows password recovery tools providers, now supports Windows 8, as well as being available in three languages: English, Spanish and German.



Password Resetter believes it is one of the foremost companies currently operating in the market and has helped over 15,000 people recover their passwords, with a 99.9% success rate.



The company has developed one of the quickest and most efficient solutions to unlock a locked computer. All that is required is the locked-out person to download software to another computer, and then transfer it to the locked computer via a DVD, or memory card/USB stick.



The solution, says Password Resetter, is designed to be stress-free and can be used by non-technical people. What’s more, should anyone experience any difficulties, a 24/7 helpdesk is available to talk people through the process.



Mr. Stephen Taylor, a director of Password Resetter, said:



“Windows 8 is the big new operating system from Microsoft and has quickly gained a following from individuals and companies alike. It’s essential for us to support Windows with our ‘forgot Window password' product and I’m delighted with our additional capabilities.



“To know that we have already helped over 15,000 people get back into their locked computers is great for us. By adding the Windows support capability, it means we will quickly have many more thousands of happy customers on our books. In many ways, we become best friends with many of our customers!”



Password Resetter is safe and secure to use, and is used by companies and individuals alike to gain access to locked computers. The company believes that the average time to gain access into a locked computer is less than five minutes. Complete with a 60-day money back guarantee (reset password, or pay nothing); the Windows Password Recovery product comes in two editions, Personal and Corporate.



For further information contact Password Resetter visit their website.



About Password Resetter

Password Resetter is a US based firm providing password recovery software for business and personal use. Millions of us forget our Windows password, resulting in being locked out of our machines, but thanks to Password Resetter, this is no longer a stress or worry.



Their software enables customers to reset any Windows password in just three simple steps, and can be used as often as required for peace of mind. For businesses, it will also reset their Administrator password and remove any user passwords.



Password Resetter provides a quick, simple and stress-free product which is incredibly easy to follow and use. They also support their customers with a 24hour helpline.