Windows Phone Users Can Now Pre-Book Flat Rate Taxis for on-Time Pickup

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Whether it’s a leisure trip or business travel, one does not always know the exact means of traveling in other cities and taxis are considered as the most convenient way to move around. But how can one be sure of the charges? How can one avoid the queues? And most importantly, how can one be sure of if taxi will arrive on time?



Using Cabforce API, IOLogics Ltd., a London based mobile apps company, has launched its first Windows Phone mobile app for taxi booking, Euro Taxi, that lets a traveler pre-book taxis in 70+ destinations including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Moscow, New York and many more.



User of Euro Taxi would have to provide the pickup location, which could be an airport, a train station or any place in the city, pickup time and the user will be provided with an option of taxi, minibus and an executive car to select from.



As the focus of Euro Taxi is to eliminate any hidden charges and tips, the app will calculate the charges and the traveler will be able to pre-book the ride.



“This pre-booking of taxis not only eliminates the hidden expenses that can occur but they also ensure on-time pickup and transfers. The user of this app will always be sure that a ride is waiting for him to take him to his destination. The app is particularly useful for solo female travelers as there is always an issue of safety and we ensure that in collaboration with our taxi provider partner, Cabforce, passengers always have a 24/7support center number to call on even if anything goes wrong.” said Hammad Tariq, CEO of IOLogics Ltd.



Euro Taxi’s pre-booking and transfer services are available in all the major cities of Europe and three cities, New York, Miami and Boston of United States. Complete list of cities is available over the following URL:



http://eurotaxi.mobi/destinations/destinations-list



Euro Taxi is the first effort of utilizing Cabforce API to develop a Windows phone app and is available over the following URL:



http://www.windowsphone.com/s?appid=4050fbba-29e5-4f08-981d-07d29e6886b1



Although the Windows phone market share is growing but it’s still pretty low as compare to iOS and Android and that is why IOLogics Ltd, the developers of Euro Taxi, is in the phase of developing its Android version but till then, the success of Euro Taxi depends largely over the Windows phone user base.



About IOLogics Ltd

IOLogics Ltd (http://www.iologics.co.uk), based in London, UK, is a cross platform mobile application development company. Founded in 2009, IOLogics Ltd has developed and published a number of mobile games and apps that are being used by thousands of smart phone users across the globe.



For information: http://www.iologics.co.uk or

Contact: media@iologics.co.uk

Phone: +44 20 8144 1875