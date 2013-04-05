Windows8Codecs.org Helps Windows 8 Users Play Any Video File

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Codecs are a specialist piece of software that is needed to decode video files for playback. Without the correct codec installed on the system, the file cannot be played. This is often extremely annoying for computer users, especially for users of Windows 8, which does not come with a huge number of codecs already installed.



One codec related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is Windows8Codecs.org. This website offers a “pack” of popular video format codecs in an easily downloadable file. The site has built up a huge reputation for helping people who have experienced problems playing video files on their Windows 8 system.



The pack available on Windows 8 Codecs contains codecs for all the most popular video formats, as well as a huge number of more obscure ones. It is designed for absolute maximum compatibility, so that people who install the pack can have a much smoother, hassle free video playing experience in the future with any video file.



The pack is free to download from the site, and extremely easy to install. It requires no technical knowledge to use. All the user has to do is double click the installer and all the codecs will be automatically loaded into the system. A wide range of video files can then be played on any media player software installed on that particular machine.



A spokesperson for the site said: “Windows 8 is a great leap forward in operating system technology, and most people are extremely happy with it. One place where it seems to fall down is in video playback. However this isn’t a problem with the operating system its self, it is merely because Windows 8 doesn’t come with a large number of codecs preinstalled. Our site completely fixes that issue. It offers a huge pack of video playback codecs for free download. Once the codec pack is installed the system will be able to play video files easily, no matter what format they are in. The installer is so simple that users don’t even need to know what a codec is. They can just double click the Windows 8 codec pack and the codecs are instantly installed.”



About Windows8Codecs.org

Windows8Codecs.org is a site that offers a free codec pack for download. These codecs are designed to facilitate the playing of a wide range of video files on Windows 8 systems.



For more information please visit http://Windows8Codecs.org