Windridge Office Building Signs Lease with Walmart for Indianapolis Office Space

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The Windridge Office Building recently announced that Walmart will be leasing the first floor of the building beginning May 28th. Walmart will be using the space to begin interviewing for the staffing of a new Neighborhood Market store currently under construction in the shopping center to the east. Walmart store manager, Lisa Bowling, reports that the store will be staffed by approximately 100 employees in both part time and full time positions. The new store will be located at the site of the former O'Malia's grocery store within the Windridge Shopping Center at East 56th Street and Fall Creek Parkway. A second Walmart store, also currently under construction, will be located just south of the intersection of Michigan Road and Kessler Boulevard.



Both Walmart Neighborhood Market stores will be one fourth the size of a regular Walmart store and feature only groceries and a full service pharmacy. The Windridge Shopping Center store is currently scheduled to open in October. The Michigan Road store will open in July.



The Millersville at Fall Creek Valley neighborhood group has been working hard the past four years with the City of Indianapolis and Douglas Realty Group to make this redevelopment a reality. The entire business district has suffered greatly since the O'Malia's Grocery store, which was the anchor for the shopping center, was closed six years ago. The redevelopment has brought new energy and excitement to the area.



When completed, the new shopping center will also include specialty retail shops and a restaurant, plus features such as attractive landscaping, sidewalks, bike racks and easy access to the Fall Creek Greenway which connects with the Monon Trail to the south and extends to Fort Harrison State Park in Lawrence to the north. The new center will be accessible to vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.



The redevelopment also facilitated the move of the Dollar General store to the former Mr. D's/Salvation Army store located on the west side of Emerson Way. This new location features a larger store, better parking and visibility and an improved selection of merchandise. The realization of this neighborhood redevelopment effort is the culmination of years of effort by the planners at the City of Indianapolis and Douglas Realty Group.



About Windridge Office Building

Windridge offers office space for lease on the northeast side of Indianapolis, Indiana.



Contact info:

Windridge Office Building

5435 Emerson Way #404

Indianapolis, IN 46226

palveal@premiercommercialre.com

(317) 997-9362