Lanham, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Trusted Lanham MD auto glass specialists, Auto Glass Masters, are sending qualifying customers to a free meal when they get a new windshield installations. Local experts in installation of replacement car windows, as well as window tinting, car mirror and glass repairs are known for great deals and expedient service. In addition to the gift card for a free meal, Auto Glass Masters offers 50% off windshield prices, windshield wiper specials, and free online instant quotes for all of their valuable customers.



Customers purchasing a qualifying new windshield installation can receive a $25.00 Restuant.com gift card, useable at participating local restaurants. All a customer needs to do to take part in this special offer is print off the coupon available on the website, and present it at the 7911 Annapolis Road, Lanham, MD 20706 shop when they get an estimate for a new windshield replacement. For other offers and coupons customers can check out the website or simply call or stop in the store. The free instant quote is available online 24/7 for convenience. Customers in the Lanham area have great things to say about Auto Glass Masters and their excellent replacement car window service.



“Glass Masters repaired a huge crack in my windshield and put in a replacement car window on the driver’s side. They did it fast and so cheap I thought I read the receipt wrong. I know Auto Glass Masters are a larger chain than some, but they made me feel like I was family when I came in.” –Jeannie Mershon