Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2012 -- Dayton auto glass specialists Glass Masters are excited to unveil their all new low price guarantee to all Dayton and Springfield area customers. Glass Masters’ low price guarantee promises a fast, professional and most importantly, low priced car windshield replacement or installation no matter the year, make or model of your car or truck. Glass Masters is always offering free auto glass instant quotes and is currently also offering an online coupon for $10.00 off any auto glass work.



Glass Masters Dayton offers over 24 years of auto glass experience. With deep discounts to new windshields, and windshield replacement, as well as the free auto glass instant quote Glass Masters have gained a reputation for one of the best glass repair shops in the Dayton area. With an easy to find location at the 4950 Payne Ave, Dayton, OH 45414 Glass Masters is dedicated to assisting Dayton area residents with all their auto glass and auto mirror needs.



“I love Glass Masters. They come out once a year and service my whole farm truck fleet all at once. Glass Masters coming to me makes it an easier and more affordable auto glass service than anyone else in the area, they have my business for life.”



For more information call Glass Masters Dayton at (937) 277-7200 or visit the website at www.autoglass4you.com