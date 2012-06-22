Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- For their first summer promotion Auto Glass Masters, Shreveport Louisiana’s premiere auto glass repair and replacement experts, are giving away $25.00 gift cards to qualified customers. Auto Glass Masters is offering a $25.00 Restaurant.com gift card to customers getting a new windshield replacement. They are also offering numerous specials and discount rates on auto glass repair and replacement, and car mirror replacement.



Auto Glass Masters offers a quick, cheap and easy auto glass replacement service to the Shreveport community. In addition to windows Auto Glass Masters does expert car mirror replacement. 50% off standard windshield costs is Auto Glass Masters’ specialty. In order to get the add value from the $25.00 gift certificate, customers just need to print out the coupon from the website advertisement and present it at time of estimate at the3916 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105 shop. Once Auto Glass Masters has finished the new windshield replacement, the customer will receive their free gift card, useable at many local participating restaurants.



“I needed to get the windshield and passenger side window replaced, as well as a full car mirror replacement. Glass masters gave me a free instant quote and made it super easy. They were the cheapest place in Shreveport to get a new windshield, and they did the work faster than I expected. Now I’m going to dinner with a $25.00 gift card, thanks glass masters.” -Eleanor Babineaux