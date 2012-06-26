Springdale, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Glass Pro of Springdale Arkansas, home of the free online windshield replacement quote, is currently offering a $25.00 restaurant gift card with qualifying new windshield installation service. Glass Pro also offers 50% off new windshields, new windshield wiper replacement specials and a popular free windshield promotion. This new $25.00 gift card promotion is a temporary value, good for any participating Restaurant.Com restaurant in the Springdale area.



Customers interested in the free gift card can present it when getting an estimate for a new windshield installation at the 2201 A S Thompson, Suite 1, Springdale, AR 72762 location to qualify for the free $25.00 Restaurant.com gift card along with the installation. This is in addition to their already extremely low windshield prices and the 24 years of experience in all manner of auto glass, window motor and automotive mirror repairs and replacements that they offer customers daily.



“I was in a major accident and Glass Pro did an all-around glass repair faster than I would have thought possible. They were fast, and worked with my insurance to give me an amazingly cheap experience. I never felt pressured, pushed or treated like just another customer. They even suggested I use the online windshield replacement quote to shop around the Springdale area. I’m definitely coming back to Glass Pro the next time I have glass problems.”-Terry Hausen