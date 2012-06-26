Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Glass Masters, Richland Mississippi’s auto glass specialist have presented several summer promotions, including coupons, windshield wiper specials and windshield replacement specials. Additionally they have announced their low cost guarantee, a promise to their Richland area customers to offer a low price windshield replacement regardless of the age, make or model of the automobile. They are also currently offering a $10.00 off any auto glass coupon, a free auto glass quote and options available to assist with insured automobile windshield replacement cost.



Glass Masters, located at 452 Hwy 49 South, Richland, MS 39218 bring 2 million windshields worth of experience to the Richland community and offer frequent promotions to their existing customers and to new customers. Any customer can qualify for the low price guarantee or the 50% off windshield rate, and all it takes to use the $10.00 auto glass ecoupon is to mention it at time of estimate. The free auto glass quote is available online or at the Highway 49 South location. It gives customers a free look into the real price when it comes to automobile windshield replacement cost, or a number of other auto glass repairs or restorations.



“Glass Masters was the closest when I was in a scrape on the highway, and I’m so glad I found them. They gave me a super low cost windshield replacement and a good price on windshield wipers while they were at it. I’ll never go anywhere but Glass Masters for as long as I live in Richland!” –Kim Stanhope