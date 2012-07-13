Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Glass Pro, Greensboro’s leading Auto Glass Specialists, have offered another value to the already considerable list of discounts and values they bring to the Greensboro area. Glass Pro know hot summers and cold winters mean windshield damage is a frequent problem for Greensboro area customers, so they have gone out of their way to add extra value to windshield replacement. In addition to their low cost guarantee, 50% discount window prices and numerous discounts on car replacement glass, now they are offering a $25.00 gift card to qualified customers.



Glass Masters is offering a $25.00 Restaurant.com gift card to customers having a new windshield installed at the 1601 W Lee Street, Greensboro, NC 27403 glass repair headquarters. Customers just bring the easy to print coupon from the website to the physical shop when they get an estimate. To show just how affordable Glass Masters car replacement glass is, customers are encouraged to check out the free instant auto glass quote, also available on the website.



With over 2 million windshields installed, Glass Pro has car replacement glass down to a science. Offering the cheapest, fastest and best glass repair and replacement to the Greensboro area with 24 years combined experience, Glass Pro is glad to offer this value as well. The Gift Card is redeemable at any number of participating Greensboro area Restaurant.com locations. Glass Pro also suggest customers check out their 50% off windshield discounts and windshield wiper specials while these promotions last.



“Glass Pro came to me to repair a bunch of windshield chips on the side of the road so I could get my kids to the pool and out of the summer heat. I found them on my phone and they saved the day. I’ll be calling them again!” –Jenny White



