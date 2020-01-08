Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Summary:

Introduction

Wine Market

This report studies the Wine market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Wine market by product type and applications/end industries.

Wine has low penetration in India, the Middle East and Africa, which makes these markets have great market potential. Market players are responding to new opportunities by expanding their global presence and product offerings. On the one hand, Wine manufacturers are dedicated to lowering their manufacturing cost; on the other hand, they try to provide more qualified products to customers. Besides, they are trying to broaden the applications of Wine.

This report includes estimations of the market size in terms of value (USD million). Both, top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the size of the Wine market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources.

The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.



Main content of the study are:

To define, segment, and forecast the size of the Wine market with respect to type, application and region

To understand market conditions, company ranking, market structure, growth drivers by report

To historical and forecast the data of the market segments with respect to United States, EU, CIS, China, India, Japan, SEA, South America, Middle East, Oceania and the Rest of the World

To provide detailed information about the crucial factors that are influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders



Key Players of Global Wine Market =>

- E&J Gallo

- The Wine Group

- Constellation Brands

- Castel

- Accolade Wines

- Cantine Riunite & CIV

- Concha y Toro

- Treasury Wine Estates

- Grupo Penaflor

- Pernod-Ricard

- Bronco Wine

- Caviro

- Trinchero Family Estates

- Antinori

- Changyu

- Casella Family Brands

- Diageo

- China Great Wall Wine

- Jacob's Creek

- Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Wine in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

North America

EU

CIS

China

India

Japan

SEA

South America

Middle East

Oceania

Row



On the basis of product, the Wine market is primarily split into

Price below 20 USD

Price 20-50 USD

Price over 50 USD

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Retail Market

Auction Sales



Major Key Players of Global Wine Market



Chapter 1, to describe Wine Introduction, product types, technology, industrial chain, market risk, industry policy;



Chapter 2, to analyze of Wine industry raw material and manufacturing cost;



Chapter 3, to analyze the major manufacturers of Wine, with capacity, production, revenue, and price of Wine, from 2014 to 2019;



Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with capacity, production, revenue and market share of Wine, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;



Chapter 5, to show the global market by regions, with sales, import, export and market share of Wine, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;



Chapter 6 and 7, to analyze the market by countries, by type and by application with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;



Chapter 8, to analyze the major manufacturers of Wine, with basic information, and data of Wine, from 2014 to 2019;



Chapter 9 and 10, to describe Wine sales channel, distributors and competitive products



Chapter 11, to analyze new project investment feasibility



Chapter 12, Wine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with production, sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025;



