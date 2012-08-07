"Wine: BRICs and the Western Wall of Maturity" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Wine: BRICs and the Western Wall of Maturity" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- With Western Europe slipping back into recession, US consumer confidence precarious and maturity issues flaring up across the West, the BRICs are increasingly viewed as the key markets for growth. There might be legislation-induced volatility, taxation-hit consumption or temporary swings in drinking patterns, but one thing is certain. As the West continues to suffer stagnation or outright declines, the wine industry's hopes are tied to China's ascent and the rising still light red wine tide.
Euromonitor International's Wine: BRICs and the Western Wall of Maturity global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Alcoholic Drinks market in both the off-trade and the on-trade, it highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands by total volume, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
