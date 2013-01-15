Wine Caddys Offers Clearance Savings

Randolph, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- WineCaddys.com, the exclusive dealer of H&K Sculptures® high quality wine bottle holders and more, is offering significant deals on select clearance items. These clearance discounts go as high as over 50% off on select items, and represent extraordinary savings on some of the most unique wine holders available online. This comes as good news to people seeking good deals on high quality wine bottle holders designed to reflect their good taste and sense of humor.



WineCaddys.com’s clearance section reveals a wide variety of unique and artistically inspired metal wine bottle holders and plant potter holder sculptures. This includes a “Bull Wine Caddy” (originally $85.00, now $59.00), a “Cat Sitting Planter” (originally $59.00, now $39.00), and a “Guitar-Rack for 3 Wine Bottles” (originally $89.00, now marked all the way down to $39.00). These clearance items are available while supplies last, with several unique designs already marked out of stock as people from around the country take advantage of this special offer.



H&K Sculpture’s unique collection of wine caddies, stompers, and metal art are welded from recycled steel and copper by European artisans. Through WineCaddys.com, customers have access to large quantity of designs and themes, including animals, sports, holiday, music, and more. These pieces of art are highly sought after as gifts for lawyers and doctors, and are generally ideal for any wine lover. The latest clearance items represent significant savings on these one-of-a-kind products and are available only while supplies last.



About Wine Caddys

WineCaddys.com is an exclusive dealer of H&K Sculptures, creator of high quality handmade wine bottle holders. Each wine holder is made with old world craftsmanship by European artisans, who use recycled steel with copper accents to make unique and original pieces of art. Their pieces are designed with the distinctively American sense of humor and cultural taste in mind. Since their product was introduced to the American market 10 years ago, they have added over 100 unique styles and new concepts. Their products are constantly being updated and are newly designed. Each wine caddy is copyrighted and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity to ensure its quality, distinctiveness and originality. For more information, visit http://www.winecaddys.com or follow them on Facebook.