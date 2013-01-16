Wine Caddys Offers Free E-Newsletter

Randolph, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- WineCaddys.com, the online supplier of high quality wine bottle holders and exclusive dealer of H&K Sculptures®, is offering a free e-newsletter to their customers. This newsletter is designed to keep customers informed on the latest products and specials offered through WineCaddys.com. This comes as good news to followers H&K Sculptures who value their latest in high quality handmade metal wine bottle holders and more.



The e-newsletter is set to keep customers informed on the latest designs for wine bottle holders, when they are available to be purchased, and more. WineCaddys.com offers a wide variety of selections each designed to represent multiple lifestyles and interests. The newsletter will allow customers to stay abreast of the products available for special gifts for professionals and special occasions or events. To subscribe, customers must send their name, email address, and check their interests through a simple online form available through WineCaddys.com.



H&K Sculpture’s exceptional collection of wine caddies, stompers, and metal art are famously welded from recycled steel and copper by European artisans. Through WineCaddys.com, customers have access to a wide variety of unique designs and themes, including animals, sports, planters, wine racks and more. These pieces of art are highly sought after as extraordinary gifts for lawyers, gifts for doctors and as ideal for any wine lovers gifts. WineCaddys.com is constantly adding new products and designs, and they are excited to offer this free e-newsletter to keep their new and loyal customers up to date on their ever expanding catalog of quality products.



About Wine Caddys

WineCaddys.com is an exclusive dealer of H&K Sculptures, creator of high quality handmade wine bottle holders. Each wine holder is made with old world craftsmanship by European artisans, who use recycled steel with copper accents to make unique and original pieces of art. Their pieces are designed with the distinctively American sense of humor and cultural taste in mind. Since their product was introduced to the American market 10 years ago, they have added over 100 unique styles and new concepts. Their products are constantly being updated and are newly designed. Each wine caddy is copyrighted, and it also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity to ensure its quality, distinctiveness and originality. For more information, visit http://www.winecaddys.com or follow them on Facebook.