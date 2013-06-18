Wine Classified Website Offers Free Grapes and Bulk Wine Listings for the Wine Industry

Sebastopol, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- The 2011 California wine grape harvest came in below expectation and left many wineries on the short side, especially as consumers start spending more money on wine again. Some wine producers turned to the bulk market for wines to balance the short supplies — but they found that the inventory available was limited and prices had increased. They would have to pay the higher price if they wanted to protect their market share.



The growing season of 2012 was extraordinary and the grape market started early with limited tonnage available for sale at higher prices.



The California grape growers experienced a near perfect growing season, which increased the weight of the berries and surprised everyone with the record high tonnage crops. But some wineries and wine negociants still continued buying on the spot market as long as they could find space to make and stored the wine.



So as we come close to the 2013 Harvest. We still seeing that the grapes and bulk wine market have been really active, and tonnage of grapes and wine in bulk available on the spot market is limited and the prices is way up. Most vineyards are reporting two clusters per shoot, similar to last year.



Generally, when the grape prices are low, custom crushing grows. The question is when grape prices rebound as we seeing now, will there still be growers crushing their own grapes to sell exclusively as bulk wine?



Probably the custom crushing will continue for those grape growers who have made huge investments in facilities and equipment and who have add the bulk wine as part of their overall business plan.



Last year Rabobank has forecasts that bulk wine market will keep growing, despite tightened global supply, as suppliers continue to seek for alternative low cost supply chain and distribution solutions. But, "suppliers who cannot compete on a commodity product level, due to high currency rates or cost structures, will need to emphasize product innovation and brand differentiation in order to survive."



