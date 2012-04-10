Wine Country: Santa Rosa Rockers Invade Songwriters in Sonoma

Sonoma, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2012 -- A trio of Santa Rosa rockers will invade the Meadowcroft Wines’ tasting room for an acoustic evening of music and song for the April installment of the successful music series, Songwriters in Sonoma. Guy Henry, Josh Staples and Emily Jane White will perform on Thursday, April 19 at 7:00 p.m. in the Meadowcroft Wines tasting room at 23574 Arnold Drive/Hwy 121 in the Cornerstone Sonoma community. The monthly songwriter’s series is produced by Meadowcroft Wines and sponsored by the Sonoma-based website MusicNomad.com. The shows are booked and hosted by Gerard Serafini, owner of Sonoma Valley Music who also provides the sound and lighting for the shows.



Tickets are $10 per person and available by calling the tasting room at 707-934-4090 or on the website at www.MeadowcroftWines.com



In addition to the music and a full menu of wine selections, cheese platters with Charcuterie are offered for purchase as well as a selection from Chef Darby’s Hot Pot. The March Hot Pot special of Irish stew was a sell-out!



Raised a stone’s throw from the Armstrong Woods Amphitheater; Guy Henry Mueller has always felt a calling to the performing arts. A dancer for eleven years, an actor for eight, it was only a matter of time before he picked up a guitar. Guy Henry has been an active member of the Santa Rosa music scene for seven years, playing solo and in numerous musical acts such as Low Five, The Iditarod, and Starskate. Guy Henry has been nominated for the 2012 Emerging Visual Artist Awards through the Sonoma County ArtsCouncil. It is his third consecutive nomination.



Singer-songwriter-musician Josh Staples is a member of two top Santa Rosa bands, the New Trust and The Velvet Teen. The New Trust has released three albums, all of which were predominately written by Staples. Additionally, he has played as a session musician on more than 30 different recording projects in the North Bay Area. He most recently performed at the prestigious South X Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.



Raised in Fort Bragg on the Mendocino Coast, Emily Jane White has recorded three albums: Dark Undercoat, Victorian America and the most recent, Ode to Sentience, where she draws upon finger picked folk, traditional country, classical music and rock. With a large following in the Santa Rosa area as well as in Europe, Emily regularly tours France, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria and Poland. She, too, recently performed at South X Southwest in Austin.



The Meadowcroft Family of Wines includes the Meadowcroft, Thomas Henry, and Foyt Family labels. The tasting room is located within the Cornerstone Sonoma complex that features 24 world class gardens, art galleries and cutting edge design shops all set among acres of vineyards.



Meadowcroft Wines is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The venue is available for private parties, private tastings, wine dinners and other events. With plenty of free parking at Cornerstone Sonoma, the area is a perfect setting for any type of event, both indoors or outdoors. For information or to make reservations, please call 707-934-4090.



MusicNomad.com is where musicians go to find a home. Music Nomad is a musician’s advocate organization that strives to help make sense of the vast and fragmented music industry by researching, interviewing, reviewing and ranking thousands of companies within the music industry and filtering the ones that can truly be of help to musicians. MusicNomad.com is a free service and focuses on fighting for the independent musician.



Sonoma Valley Music is Sonoma’s retail music store providing instruments, service, rentals and repairs. They also have support equipment such as sound systems and PA gear for shows and events. Their personal service is what sets Sonoma Valley Music apart from the rest.