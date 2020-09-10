Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Market Research Industry



Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Wine Glasses Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Wine Glasses Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Riedel Crystal America Inc. (United States), Libbey Glass, Inc. (United States), Baccarat S.A. manufactures (France), Christofle France S.A. (France), Ocean Glass Public Company Limited (Thailand), SchottZwiesel (Germany), Shanghai Grandware Industrial Co.Ltd (China) and Shenzhen Rainbow Houseware Co. Ltd (China)



Wine glass market is expected to grow worldwide owing to changing lifestyle standards and increasing disposable income. Changing customer preferences regarding alcoholic beverages, rising awareness about alcohol by volume and increasing online distributors are the key factors expected to drive the wine industry, which in turn is expected to promote growth of the wine glass industry over the forecast period.



Relevant features of the study that are being offered with major highlights from the report :



1) How Impact of COVID-19 / Economic Slowdown in 2020 is considered in the Estimates of Study?

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Wine Glasses Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Considering heat map analysis and based on market buzz or voice the profiled list of companies in the the report are Riedel Crystal America Inc. (United States), Libbey Glass, Inc. (United States), Baccarat S.A. manufactures (France), Christofle France S.A. (France), Ocean Glass Public Company Limited (Thailand), SchottZwiesel (Germany), Shanghai Grandware Industrial Co.Ltd (China) and Shenzhen Rainbow Houseware Co. Ltd (China).



Market Drivers

- Developing Hotel and Catering Industries

- Increasing Disposal Income and Changing Lifestyle



Market Trend

- Rising Awareness about Alcohol by Volume

- Developing of Flavored Wines, Leading to More People Drinking Wine, hence More Glass Sale



Restraints

- Fluctuating Raw Material Prices



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand of Online Distributors

- Growing Customer Inclination towards Wine over other Alcoholic Beverages



Challenges

- Production of Superior Quality of Wine Glasses



The Wine Glasses Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Type (Red Wine Glasses, White Wine Glasses, Sparkling Wine Glass, Dessert Wine Glass, Others), Application (Household, Hotel, Bar, Other), Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail, Others)



To comprehend Wine Glasses market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Wine Glasses market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.



