Wine - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Wine - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Wine industry in each of the G8 (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and Japan) countries. The report includes easily comparable data on Wine market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country. .



Includes a five-year forecast of the Wine industry



Highlights



The G8 countries contributed $166,002.1 million in 2011 to the global wine industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% between 2007 and 2011.



The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $182,931.8 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 2% over the 2011–16 period.



Among the G8 countries, Italy holds the major share of the wine industry. It accounted for a share of 22.9% in 2011.



Among the G8 nations, the Italy is the leading country in the wine industry, with market revenues of $38,060.2 million in 2011.



The US is expected to lead the wine industry in the G8 nations with a value of $40,043.5 million in 2016.



Why you should buy this report



Spot future trends and developments



Inform your business decisions



Add weight to presentations and marketing materials



Save time carrying out entry-level research



Market Definition



The wine market consists of retail sale of champagne, fortified wine, sparkling wine and still wine. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Market volume represents the total volume of wine consumed in millions of liters. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/69435/wine-global-group-of-eight-g8-industry-guide.html