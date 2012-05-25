Wine: Global Industry Guide - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Wine: Global Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the Wine industry. It includes detailed data on Wine market size and segmentation, textual analysis of the key trends and competitive landscape, and profiles of the leading companies. This incisive report provides expert analysis on a global, regional and country basis.



Scope of the Report



Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation



Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies



Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards



Covers the Global, European and Asia-Pacific markets as well as individual chapters on 5 major markets (France, Germany, Japan, the UK and the US).



Includes a five-year forecast of the Wine industry



Highlights



The global wine market grew by 3.1% in 2011 to reach a value of $257.5 billion.



In 2016, the global wine market is forecast to have a value of $303.6 billion, an increase of 17.9% since 2011.



The global wine market grew by 1.5% in 2011 to reach a volume of 22,150.9 million liters.



In 2016, the global wine market is forecast to have a volume of 24,416.6 million liters, an increase of 10.2% since 2011.



Still wine is the largest segment of the global wine market, accounting for 80% of the market's total value.



Europe accounts for 65% of the global wine market value.



Constellation Brands is the leading player in the global wine market, generating a 3.8% share of the market's volume.



Market Definition



The wine market consists of retail sale of champagne, fortified wine, sparkling wine and still wine. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Market volume represents the total volume of wine consumed in millions of liters. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.



