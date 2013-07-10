"Wine in Argentina" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Wine in Argentina" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- Sparkling wine kept expanding in 2012 due to the government tax exemption established by law No. 57, signed in January 2005 between the Ministry of Economy and Instituto Nacional de Vitivinicultura (INV), encouraging the expansion of the national wine sector. The law introduced the unusual concept of replacing taxes with investments; therefore the domestic tax payment of 12% applied to sparkling wines was suspended for 10 years, and in exchange the industry invested 25% more than the tax value...
Euromonitor International's Wine in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
