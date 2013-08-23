"Wine in Colombia" Published

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Wine in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The increasing interest in wine culture in Colombia has resulted in high growth rates of wine sales, putting wine into third place after beer and aguardiente, taking it up from fourth place from the beginning of the review period. In addition to the dynamism in consumption from consumers in middle/high- and high-income brackets, now middle-lower income levels, thanks to a wider offer of cheaper products, such as wines in brick liquid cartons (Tetrabrik) and young wines, have exerted a positive...
Euromonitor International's Wine in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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