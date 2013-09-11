"Wine in Dominican Republic" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Wine in Dominican Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Wine continues to gain importance in the Dominican Republic as more people learn about wine varieties and properties; it is also an aspirational drink, as having being a wine connoisseur is becoming more appealing. Distributors and producers are focusing on educating the public through wine tastings and courses on different grape varietals, vintages, and how to pair wines with food.
Euromonitor International's Wine in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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